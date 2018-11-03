Togolese cook accused of killing Chief Ope Bamidose makes shocking revelation

Yesterday, the Ondo state police command arrested 22-year-old Togolese cook, Sunday Anani, over the murder of his boss, Chief Opeyemi Bademosi, a socialite and chairman of Credit Switch Technology.

Chief Bademosi was found dead in the pool of his blood by his wife, inside their home in Parkview estate on Wednesday, October 31st. Read initial story here.

Anani who is the prime suspect in the murder of Chief Ope Bademosi, was arrested at his hideout in Ondo State yesterday, October 2nd

In a video posted online, Sunday alleged that some persons, believed to be assassins, came to their home on the day of the incident and killed the deceased.

”I am not the one that killed him. About four people entered the house that morning. They passed through the front door and opened the kitchen door. Immediately I asked who is that. They blew my face and neck and then started to drag me on the floor. They asked me where was chief? I used to call him Oga. So I asked them who be chief? I told them Chief is inside his room. They said where is his wife? I said his wife had gone out. They told me if I don’t say the truth, they would kill me. They blew me again and immediately I pointed to Chief’s room” he said