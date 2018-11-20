Toke Makinwa Looks Radiant In Beautiful New Pictures

Toke Makinwa

Media personality, Toke Makinwa is still enjoying her vacation in Dubai, she steps out in style looking absolutely different in beautiful pictures.

The 34 year old influencer, has been snapping eye-popping pictures in the United Arab Emirates.

She caption; “You thought you took the best part of me but God saved the best for last. You never lose what is meant for you, anything you lost on the journey to becoming you was not yours to begin with. Keep becoming more, keep shedding the excess weight, keep rising to the top and don’t forget to dance. Even you can’t the music just keeping moving.

#onbecomingmore#emiratesnaijafamtrip2018 #flybetterwithemirates #dubai2018″

See more images:

