News Feed

Toke Makinwa Looks Radiant In Beautiful New Pictures
 

Toke Makinwa

Media personality, Toke Makinwa is still enjoying her vacation in Dubai, she steps out in style looking absolutely different in beautiful pictures.

The 34 year old influencer, has been snapping eye-popping pictures in the United Arab Emirates.

She caption; “You thought you took the best part of me but God saved the best for last. You never lose what is meant for you, anything you lost on the journey to becoming you was not yours to begin with. Keep becoming more, keep shedding the excess weight, keep rising to the top and don’t forget to dance. Even you can’t the music just keeping moving.

#onbecomingmore#emiratesnaijafamtrip2018 #flybetterwithemirates #dubai2018″

See more images:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Wizkid’s Bodyguard Attacked With Machete For Defending Him (Graphic Photos)

I’ll Overhaul Education Sector, Renovate 10,000 Schools Annually – Buhari Kicks-off #NextLevel 2019 Campaign

I’ll Create Three Million Jobs Each Year – Atiku Releases Policy Document Ahead Of 2019 Election

Kizz Daniel Reportedly Held Hostage By Babcock Students For Collecting N3m Without Performing

Breaking News: Ex-OAU Lecturer, Akindele In S*x-For-Marks Scandal Remanded In Prison

Kwara Berlin Wall Broken, Lai Mohammed Mocks Saraki

Bitter Leaf Can Help Boost Fertility And Fight Prostate – Expert

Wenger’s Real Madrid Talks Revealed

Serious Tension Rocks CAN Over Alleged Plot To Remove Vice President

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *