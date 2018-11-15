Toke Makinwa Pays Glowing Tribute To Her Domestic Staff As She Flies Him To Dubai (Watch)

Television and On Air Personality, Toke Makinwa, has paid a touching tribute to her dependable domestic staff who she has rewarded by flying him to Dubai, UAE.

Popular Rhythm FM Lagos OAP, Toke Makinwa, has taken to her Instagram page to reveal how she just rewarded one of her domestic staff identified as Edward, for sticking with her and being there for her for many years now.

The celebrity media personality in her Instagram post, narrated how Edward was there for her when her marriage ended, and how he has been there with her all through the journey so far.

She shared a video of Edward in Dubai and paid glowing tribute to him. Read in full below;

“My surest guy!!!!!!!!!!!!! Edward came into my life 4 years ago, anyone who knows me, know Eddy. We hear crazy stories each day about domestic staff but I’ve been so blessed to have him as a solid support system. We’ve been thru it all. (I cannot begin to explain it all).

“My marriage ended and Edward came with me, he literally stepped in, set up our first one room flat all by himself, there were times I couldn’t get up to function and he’ll run the household and how can I forget his constant prayers for me, God has been so faithful and kind to my household, he’s kept our feet from moving and our hearts at peace. We’ve all come far and I share this to encourage everyone out there to Believe. There is power in the words we speak.

“Speak life, speak positivity, speak God. 3 years ago Edward told me that I’ll be the one to take him out of the country for the first time, I laughed but deep down prayed to God to bless me to bless him for all he’s done for me. He also said I’ll open his food business for him (he makes a mean sharwama by the way)

“It was his birthday recently and to say thank you to him for being a great guy, I’m so thankful to God that I could bring him on this trip. His faith humbles me all the time. Even when I complain about stuff all Edward says is God go answer prayer ma, God go do am. I may not get plenty things right but the priceless smile and heartfelt joy in feeling right now, nothing compares to it.

“If i”m no more, I’ll want to believe atleast I made someone’s dream come true and that is everything to me. I’m here to work but the people who help me put this brand together, the people who run my life and constantly bless me with their talent are here to chill. It’s definitely a November to remember. I’m so thankful.”