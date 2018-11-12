Toke Makinwa replies Dabota Lawson over marriage regret post

Dabota Lawson, an ex beauty queen and former wife the a billionaire business mogul Prince Sunny Aku and her husband got married in 2014 and later split up.

The beauty queen in her post shared through her instagram handle said that her biggest regret in life was marrying the billionaire businessman man.

Toke Makinwa then came for her for saying that her marriage to the business man was her biggest regret.

“Hey babycakes, I know you think you’ve got it all figured out but who are we without our flaws? Who are we without our mistakes?We will still make some more. Regret is so exhausting,forgive yourself. We don’t forgive ourselves enough. Oprah said ”Forgiveness is letting go of the hope that the past could have been any different .So, in essence, let go of the hope that you could have made better choices,let go of the guilt,let go of it all and celebrate how much growth has happened. You’ll still make more mistakes.We all will.Let’s just pray for grace to catch us..Big hug”