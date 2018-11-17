News Feed

Toke Makinwa rides camel for the first time ever in Dubai (Photo)

Media personality and author, Toke Makinwa has added another of life’s adventure to her bucket list as she was recently spotted on top of a camel.

The beauty who is currently in Dubai for vacation, courtesy of Emirates, took to her Instagram page to share her experience.

According to Toke, she had always wanted to ride a camel and she finally had her chance in Dubai where she got to go desert riding.

Toke Makinwa rides camel

She shared a photo of herself on a camel and captioned it,

I’ve always wanted to ride a camel and I got to go desert riding thanks to @emirates watching the dub set was the most beautiful thing I’ve seen yet.
“God lives in beauty, God is here #ArabianVentures #flybetterwithemirates #emiratesfamtrip2018
“#Livingmybestlife”

