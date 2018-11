Actress, Tonto Dikeh has been bashed again by a troll for labelling her ex, Olakunle Churchill a fraudster and a ritualist.

The troll took to her comment bar to mock the actress saying that she is so bitter and in pain because Churchill dumped her.

Well, Tonto has just replied the troll in a explicit way as she reveals that Churchill is a ‘one minute man’.

Read exchange below;