Tonto Dikeh celebrates her son King Andre on Instagram calls her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill a mistake, He reacts

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill had a ‘shade session’ earlier today on Instagram.

Tonto Dikeh had taken to Instagram to celebrate her son, but also shaded his father who she called a ‘mistake’. She wrote;

Boy I sure have made so many mistakes,NOW I KNOW BETTER..

I WILL NEVER MAKE A MISTAKE WITH YOU..

#Boy I sure have made so many mistakes,NOW I KNOW BETTER..

I WILL NEVER MAKE A MISTAKE WITH YOU..

#ITS EASIER TO BUILD STRONG CHILDREN THAN REPAIR BROKEN MEN..

#YOU ARE MY PERFECTION #I LOVE YOU KINGY

See her post below:

However reacting to this, Olakunle Churchill wrote;

Hearing your name when no one is actually calling you is ??? Or What is it called in your language ??