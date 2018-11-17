Tonto Dikeh celebrates her son King Andre on Instagram calls her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill a mistake, He reacts

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill had a ‘shade session’ earlier today on Instagram.
Tonto Dikeh had taken to Instagram to celebrate her son, but also shaded his father who she called a ‘mistake’. She wrote;
Boy I sure have made so many mistakes,NOW I KNOW BETTER..
I WILL NEVER MAKE A MISTAKE WITH YOU..
#ITS EASIER TO BUILD STRONG CHILDREN THAN REPAIR BROKEN MEN..
#YOU ARE MY PERFECTION #I LOVE YOU KINGY
However reacting to this, Olakunle Churchill wrote;
Hearing your name when no one is actually calling you is ??? Or What is it called in your language ??