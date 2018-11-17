Uncategorized

Tonto Dikeh celebrates her son King Andre on Instagram calls her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill a mistake, He reacts

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill had a ‘shade session’ earlier today on Instagram.

Tonto Dikeh had taken to Instagram to celebrate her son, but also shaded his father who she called a ‘mistake’. She wrote;

Boy I sure have made so many mistakes,NOW I KNOW BETTER..
I WILL NEVER MAKE A MISTAKE WITH YOU..
#Boy I sure have made so many mistakes,NOW I KNOW BETTER..
I WILL NEVER MAKE A MISTAKE WITH YOU..
#ITS EASIER TO BUILD STRONG CHILDREN THAN REPAIR BROKEN MEN..
#YOU ARE MY PERFECTION #I LOVE YOU KINGY

See her post below:

However reacting to this, Olakunle Churchill wrote;

Hearing your name when no one is actually calling you is ??? Or What is it called in your language ??

Tags

You may also like

Two men exchange heavy blows while arguing over President Buhari (Video)

Nigerian comedian Ali Baba writes open letter to President Buhari

We are promoting abnormality & putting it on the world map – Morachi reacts to emergence of Mr Spellz

‘Christianity does not dictate a dress code’ – Daddy Freeze reacts to Patience Ozokwor’s wardrobe choice

‘There is no shame, absolutely no shame in selling sex’ – Bisi Alimi tells writes

Actor Charles Inojie & his wife Obehi celebrate 6th wedding anniversary together

Mr Jollof Appreciates Wizkid For Taking Him As A Brother (Photos+Videos)

Hushpuppi fights a security operative who tried to remove him from stage during Wizkid’s performance in Dubai (Video)

Genort Rohr qualfies Nigeria for AFCON 2019 for the first time in 5 years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *