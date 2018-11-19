Uncategorized

Tonto Dikeh drags a troll, as she addresses those who slammed her for shading her ex

Some moments ago, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh took to her IG to shade her ex, Churchill calling him a ritualist who would soon need to renew his blood oath as she shares a photo of a young man who was caught with fresh human parts in Anambra state.

Now she has been dragged to an exchange of words by a fan who did not like the way she speaks about things and carries herself in public.

The actress shared the above photo and dropped the caption;

“toletNIGERIANS HATE TO SEE A WOMAN SURVIVE HELL AND COME OUT STRONG.. And IM HERE TO TELL YOU ALL TO KISS MY BLACK SURGICAL ASS,THIS NUT CRACKER AINT CRACKING…
#KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS”

Well the troll took to her comment bar to batter her and she did respond swiftly, see how it all started;

