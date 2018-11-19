By Saheed News FeedNovember 19, 2018 Tonto Dikeh reveals her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill is one minute man and a Fraudster Watch the video below; You may also like Touching Photos Of Malnourished Child Locked Up In A House Rescued By Soldiers In Ebonyi (See photos) Peter Okoye’s Beautiful Wife And Cute Kids Dazzle In New Photos Nigerian Army Has Uncovered A New Terrorist Group In North-East Curvy Nollywood Actress, Uche Jombo Poses In Elegant Gown (Photos) Big Blow For PDP As Kaduna Governorship Aspirant Joins APC BREAKING News: Police And Residents Stop Armed Robbers From Robbing Banks In Ile-Ife Atiku: Promising To Restructure Nigeria In 6 Months Is A ‘Big Lie’ – Keyamo Kamalu, Liman & Ofodile: Nigerian Air Force Showcases The Unsung Nigerian ‘Women Of War (Photos/Video) Court Bars Daily Nigerian From Publishing Gov. Ganduje’s ‘Bribery’ Videos Previous articleNigerian Students, NLC, Embark On Massive Protest In Abuja Next articleNigeria Will Survive Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.