Tonto Dikeh shades her ex husband as she reacts to news in Anambra

Nollywood actress, and mother of one Tonto Dikeh and her estranged husband Olakunle Churchill subtly shades each other on Instagram.

Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to react to news of a teenager caught with fresh body parts in Anambra.

Tonto wrote, “It’s xmas time the yahoo boys and politicians are Renewing their blood oath..Donnt ask me how I know, I lived with one…May God expose all these Humans ijn, Amen… btw they better beat the names of his client who ordered those human parts… Disgusting Fellows, they deserve no mercy but damn it GOD IS A MERCIFULLY GOD”.

Tonto Dikeh also celebrated her son on Instagram, but also shaded his father who she called a ‘mistake’.

She wrote;

“Boy I sure have made so many mistakes,NOW I KNOW BETTER.. I WILL NEVER MAKE A MISTAKE WITH YOU.. #Boy I sure have made so many mistakes,NOW I KNOW BETTER.I WILL NEVER MAKE A MISTAKE WITH YOU..#ITS EASIER TO BUILD STRONG CHILDREN THAN REPAIR BROKEN MEN. #YOU ARE MY PERFECTION #I LOVE YOU KINGY”

However reacting to this, Olakunle Churchill wrote;

“Hearing your name when no one is actually calling you is ??? Or What is it called in your language ??”