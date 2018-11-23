Top music producer Cobhams Asuquo endorses Banky W’s political ambition

The entertainment industry is not left out as several Nigerians were recently awed at the news of top musician and music producer, Bankole ‘Banky W’ Wellington, running for a seat at the House of Representatives, in Eti Osa local government.

After his declaration, a lot of people have had mixed reactions. However, some entertainers in the industry have openly endorsed the star.

One of Nigeria’s top music producers, Cobhams Asuquo, took to his Instagram page to share with his fans why he feels Banky is the best man for the job.

He explained that he is a man whom Nigerians deserve because he is not in the race for himself but for the betterment of the country.

Part of his caption reads:

“In a time where originality is hard to find and is often called to question, Banky is one person I know to be authentic. I think that all of this makes him an ideal candidate for the position he’s trying to occupy. It’s not only about how I have seen him behave with me, but about how I have seen him behave with others. I see no reason to trust any one other than one who has shown themselves to be who they truly are; and who they are across the board has proven to always inspire. He is a testament to what you can do with a little hope. So I’m hoping that this time, we will not let ourselves down. Yes, ourselves. Not him. Because we finally have someone who is not in this race for himself, but for you and me. We finally have a real chance here, one we have long waited for. We can give this position to someone who not only truly deserves it, but who WE also deserve to have look out for US and OUR interests for once as Nigerians. I support @Bankywellington as he runs for the Lagos Eti Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Reps in 2019.”

See his post below: