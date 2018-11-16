Tope Alabi And Her Husband Soji Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo)

Popular gospel musician Tope Alabi and her Husband Soji Alabi are celebrating their wedding anniversary today, to celebrate, the singer shared an adorable Photo.

She wrote,

‘When I think of God’s goodness over my life, I shout halleluyah.

God blessed me with a Man that matched my destiny and glory.

Today Mark another anniversary of the day he took me to the Alter to say “I Love You”. Join me to celebrate God’s faithfulness. .Glory be to God’

Tope Alabi, also known as Ore ti o common, and as Agbo Jesu, is a Nigerian gospel singer, film music composer and actress. Alabi was formerly a member of the Jesters International comedy group. She later worked with other popular traveling and stage theater groups in both Ibadan and Lagos.