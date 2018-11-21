News Feed

Tosyn Bucknor Cause Of Death Revealed

Following reports that popular On-Air personality, Tosyn Bucknor, died mysteriously her sister has spoken up.

Previous report has it that her husband came home to found her dead last night, but according to the sister, Olufunke Bucknor Obruthe who is the CEO of Zapphire Events, she died of complications from sickle cell.

In her words,

My heart is heavy, but in all things we give thanks to God. My darling sister and besto Tosyn passed away last night due to complications from sickle cell. Love you.”

You may also like

President Buhari Reveals Real Cause of Boko Haram

Have You Seen This Hilarious Breakup Letter Trending On Social Media? (18+)

Atiku Must Tell Us Who He’s Planning To Sell NNPC To – Rewane

Shock As Woman Going To Church Gets Electrocuted By High Tension Wire In Lagos

Why We’re Rebuilding Ayefele’s Music House – Oyo Govt

Saraki Will Be Buried Politically By February – Oshiomole Mocks Senate President

How Two ‘Yahoo Boys’ Were Arrested Over The Murder Of DELSU Student

Fayose’s Trial: We Moved N1.2b Cash In Three Planes, Says Witness

How A Prince Of Badagry Cheated His Own Siblings Out Of N500m Property

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *