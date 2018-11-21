Tosyn Bucknor Cause Of Death Revealed

Following reports that popular On-Air personality, Tosyn Bucknor, died mysteriously her sister has spoken up.

Previous report has it that her husband came home to found her dead last night, but according to the sister, Olufunke Bucknor Obruthe who is the CEO of Zapphire Events, she died of complications from sickle cell.

In her words,

“My heart is heavy, but in all things we give thanks to God. My darling sister and besto Tosyn passed away last night due to complications from sickle cell. Love you.”