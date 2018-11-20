Tosyn Bucknor’s Sister, Funke Bucknor Confirms The Cause Of Her Death

Funke Bucknor, sister of late OAP, Tosyn Bucknor has revealed the cause of the on-air-personality’s death.

Funke Bucknor Obruthe

Following the death of On-Air-Personality, Tosyn Bucknor who was found dead in her apartment, by her French husband, her sister Funke Bucknor Obruthe, the CEO of Zapphire events, has confirmed what caused her death.

She revealed that her sister died of sickle cell complications last night.

Funke disclosed the cause of the media personality’s death on her social media page writing, ‘My heart is heavy, but in all things we give thanks to God. My darling sister and besto Tosyn passed away last night due to complications from sickle cell. Love you’.

Recall that we had earlier reported that the late Bucknor’s husband, Aurelien Boyer, found her unresponsive in her room last night when he got back home from work and she was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Prior to her death, she was an On-Air-Personality, vlogger, actress, singer and was a staff of Inspiration FM where she hosted her own morning talk show. The 37-year-old studied Law at the University of Lagos and the Nigerian Law School but she had always been attracted to writing, talking, acting and singing. She recently celebrated her 1st year wedding anniversary to her husband.