Tot 2 PSV1: Here Is How Tottenham’s Striker, Harry Kane, Reacted To Scoring Two Late Goal For The Spurs

Tottenham’s champions league hope were kept alive after coming back from behind to beat Dutch champions, PSV, 2-1 yesterday at Wembley stadium. The London club now sit in third place on 4 points and have must beat their next two opponents to progress to the next round of the competition.

PSV , took an early lead in the first half to put the Spurs under pressure before resorting to defensive approach hoping to finish with the maximum three in bag but England International, Harry Kane, had other plans.

The prolific scorer notched the equalizer in the 78th minute before going on to win it for the English side by forcing an own goal from one of the PSV defenders.

