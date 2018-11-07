Football

Tot 2 PSV1: Here Is How Tottenham’s Striker, Harry Kane, Reacted To Scoring Two Late Goal For The Spurs

Tottenham’s champions league hope were kept alive after coming back from behind to beat Dutch champions, PSV, 2-1 yesterday at Wembley stadium. The London club now sit in third place on 4 points and have must beat their next two opponents to progress to the next round of the competition.

PSV , took an early lead in the first half to put the Spurs under pressure before resorting to defensive approach hoping to finish with the maximum three in bag but England International, Harry Kane, had other plans.

The prolific scorer notched the equalizer in the 78th minute before going on to win it for the English side by forcing an own goal from one of the PSV defenders.

What he said:

You may also like

‘Suarez will miss 9 chances before scoring one’ – Fans Throw Mud At Luis Suarez After Missing This Goal Scoring Chance (Video)

Monaco 0 Club Brugge 4: Thiery Henry Goes Hot, Lash At Players After Losing Streak Continues

Inter 1 Barca 1: Desribe This Malcom’s Goal In One Word (Video)

It won’t Be Embarrassing If We Exit The Champions League Now – Mauricio Pochetino

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 6TH NOVEMBER

Fans Laud Arsenal Captain, Mesut Ozil, For Scintillating Display Against Liverpool

Betting Tips: Napoli vs Paris Saint Germain

PREDICT AND WIN N10,000: THE MATCHES WITH THE HIGHEST SCORELINE IN EACH OF THE 5 MAJOR LEAGUES

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 5TH NOVEMBER

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *