Football

Tottenham 3 Chelsea 1: Fans Drag Alvaro Morata For Another Below Per Showing

 

Tottenham Hotspurs have inflicted Chelsea with their first defeat of the season after running riot during their domestic league clash yesterday at Wembley stadium in the fixture corresponding to match day 13.

The Blues only got a consolation goal through, Oliver Giroud, who was introduced in the 75th minute for the ineffective Brazilian, William, after Tottenham had pulled clear by putting three unreplied goals past them in what looked like a stroll for the Spurs.

Alvaro Morata who joined the Blues from Real Madrid two summers ago, struggled to influence proceedings in the attacking area for his team and was mostly offside when fed with the ball before he was hauled off in the second half.

The Spaniard who has been enduring a torrid time at the London club since he joined has a result of his below per showing yesterday been called out on social media by football fans.

What they are saying below:

You may also like

Tottenham 3 Chelsea 1: Fans Throw Mud At David Luis For Being Culpable For The Goals

Nigeria 6 Equatorial Guinea 0: What Hat Trick Girl, Asisat Oshoala, Said After Sending Super Falcons To Semi Finals Would Leave You Proud As A Nigerian( Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Another Record With This ‘Wonderful’ Strike(Video)

Eibar 3 Real Madrid 0: Lets See How Long This Coach, Santiago Solari, Would Last Before Getting Fired’ – Fans Says As Real Madrid New Coach Suffers First Defeat

New £300k A Week Contract – Here Is What N’golo Kante Has To Say

Betting Tips: Matches That Would Produce Over 1.5 Goals Today

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 20 ODDS FOR TODAY: 24TH NOVEMBER

Manchester United Midfielder, Juan Mata, Surprised To Learn Of This Record

Barcelona Coach, Ernesto Valverde, Reveals Key Strategies Needed To Emerge Victorious Against Atlectico Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *