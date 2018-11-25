Tottenham 3 Chelsea 1: Fans Drag Alvaro Morata For Another Below Per Showing

Tottenham Hotspurs have inflicted Chelsea with their first defeat of the season after running riot during their domestic league clash yesterday at Wembley stadium in the fixture corresponding to match day 13.

The Blues only got a consolation goal through, Oliver Giroud, who was introduced in the 75th minute for the ineffective Brazilian, William, after Tottenham had pulled clear by putting three unreplied goals past them in what looked like a stroll for the Spurs.

Alvaro Morata who joined the Blues from Real Madrid two summers ago, struggled to influence proceedings in the attacking area for his team and was mostly offside when fed with the ball before he was hauled off in the second half.

The Spaniard who has been enduring a torrid time at the London club since he joined has a result of his below per showing yesterday been called out on social media by football fans.

What they are saying below:

Alvaro Morata has been caught offside more times in the Premier League this season than Bournemouth. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) November 24, 2018

Wanna get drunk? Take a shot every time Morata is offside. It’s a wild ride. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) November 24, 2018