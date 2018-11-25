Tottenham 3 Chelsea 1: Fans Throw Mud At David Luis For Being Culpable For The Goals

Chelsea’s unbeaten run to the current season has been brought to an abrupt end after they were decimated by Tottenham hotspur during their domestic league clash today at Wembley stadium.

They Blues who were the only unbeaten team across Europe’s top five league prior to the clash today were beaten by three goals to one by their London rivals during the clash.

The Blues who had gone 19 matches unbeaten prior to the clash today were made vulnerable at the back mostly by David Luis who was culpable for all the goals.

As a result of his unimpressive display today, Chelsea fans have been on social media calling out the Brazilian.

What fans are saying:

Smokers are liable to die young but what would actually kill Sarri is watching David Luiz play for Chelsea. — Ugly Professor 🤒 (@Triumphantell) November 24, 2018

I’ll happily take this loss if it means I never get to see David Luiz, Willian or Morata play for Chelsea ever again. — CFC (@CFCWriter) November 24, 2018