Tottenham vs Chelsea: Who Do You Think Would Win???

Tottenham host Chelsea at Wembley stadium in the domestic league on Saturday in what would be a pulsating London derby between the two sides.

While Chelsea are still the only side across Europe’s top five major league that is yet to lose a single match across all competitions this season, Tottenham has lost a couple of times.

The clash between the two sides has always produced plenty of attacking forays and with both teams at their scintillating best at the moment, it remains unknown which side would prevail when they square it up at the Wembleys on Saturday.

Tottenham have fared reasonably well in the current campaign even though they didn’t add a single player to their rank during the transfer windows and would be well motivated to end Chelsea’s unbeaten run to the new season.

As a result of these, we seek your opinion if you think Chelsea would continue their run or Tottenham would put a stop to it???

 

 

