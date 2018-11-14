Toyin Abraham Is Smitten By Adesua Etomi’s Radiant Beauty As She Features On Gtb Fashion Magazine (Photos)

Sizzling actress Adesua Etomi did a feature for the 2nd Edition of the fashion weekend magazine by GTBank. She posted photos saying,
‘So, I did a feature for the 2nd Edition of the fashion weekend magazine by @gtbank
I had an amazing time with the whole team and i can’t wait for you all to read the interview.
And co-actress Toyin Abraham smitten by her youthful beauty took to Instagram to gush about Adesua Etomi and her radiant beauty.
She said,
‘ADESUA kilode you r too pretty joor @adesuaetomi kilode gan na haba
Tomo eni bada kawi, adesua rewa lobirin’