News Feed

Toyin Abraham Reportedly Breaks Off Engagement To Lawyer Fiance

It would be recalled that on the 16th of May, a video emerged online with the actress dancing and showing her her engagement ring right after she had said “Yes” to the proposal

At this moment, reason for Toyin’s engagement crash hasn’t been made public just yet but according to her publicist, there is no bad blood between Toyin and her lawyer fiance.

The couple are said to still remained friends after their breakup, as they still care for each other.

Toyin was previously married to fellow actor, Adeniyi Johnson but they split after almost one year of marriage.

Toyin’s new man was described as a private man, a senior lawyer who couldn’t wait to spend the rest of his life with the Nollywood actress.

He had been seeing Toyin for some time and asked her to marry him with a ring that reportedly cost millions of Naira. The two were said to be completely in love with each other and couldn’t wait to get married and spend the rest of their lives together.

As at the time of writing this report, actress Toyin Abraham is yet to comment on her breakup on her social media pages.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Nigerians react to the news of 19-year-old boy who bought a Benz and iphone xMax for his 16-year-old girlfriend as birthday gift

BBNaija’s Nina Acquires A Second Car, A Multi-Thousand Naira Lexus SUV

Final year student allegedly tied to her bed, locked up and burnt to death by her jealous boyfriend

Beautiful photos from Annie Idibia’s 34th birthday dinner hosted by husband, 2Baba

Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos

I Became A Criminal To Satisfy My Wife – Armed Robbery Suspect Confesses (Photo)

‘Sperm Thief, Content Thief’ – Stella Blasts Linda Ikeji, Threatens To Leak Her ‘Dirty Secrets’

Christian Leaders Visit Buhari Inside Aso Rock…You Won’t Believe What They Told Him

Two Suspected Cultists Arrested For Killing Female Student Over An Iphone In Bayelsa State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *