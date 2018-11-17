Toyin Abraham Reportedly Breaks Off Engagement To Lawyer Fiance

It would be recalled that on the 16th of May, a video emerged online with the actress dancing and showing her her engagement ring right after she had said “Yes” to the proposal

At this moment, reason for Toyin’s engagement crash hasn’t been made public just yet but according to her publicist, there is no bad blood between Toyin and her lawyer fiance.

The couple are said to still remained friends after their breakup, as they still care for each other.

Toyin was previously married to fellow actor, Adeniyi Johnson but they split after almost one year of marriage.

Toyin’s new man was described as a private man, a senior lawyer who couldn’t wait to spend the rest of his life with the Nollywood actress.

He had been seeing Toyin for some time and asked her to marry him with a ring that reportedly cost millions of Naira. The two were said to be completely in love with each other and couldn’t wait to get married and spend the rest of their lives together.

As at the time of writing this report, actress Toyin Abraham is yet to comment on her breakup on her social media pages.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria