Toyin Abraham Slammed By Fans After Being Spotted With Osinbajo For Tradermoni

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham was dragged into an exchange with her fans after she was spotted with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi for the distribution/monitoring of Tradermoni in Ibadan.

Sharing a video from the event, Toyin Abraham wrote;

‘Was in Ibadan with the Vice President and Gov.of OYO state yesterday for distribution/monitoring of Tradermoni, it is surprising that many people just heard about it yesterday. I am also challenged to become more involved in politics and policy governing Nigerians. Please young people, let’s not stand far away anymore, it is time to get more involved. Things are happening, things are yet to happen, if we are not involved, we will not know. Cheers to a beautiful weekend’

Watch video

However some of her fans accused her of allowing politicians buy her future with money. Here are screenshots of the exchange below;

