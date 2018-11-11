News Feed

Toyin Lawani Cries Out After The Third Huge Python Was Killed In Her Banana Island Neighbourhood

Toyin Lawani, the CEO of Tiannah Empire Place, has taken to instagram to cry out after the 3rd python was found in her Banana Island neighbourhood in Lagos

‘This just happened right now at Banana Island 🙆🏻‍♀️🙆🏻‍♀️🙆🏻‍♀️🙆🏻‍♀️ they said it’s the 3rd they are killing ,this people think this is a joke 🙆🏻‍♀️ until it swallow their kids 😭😭😭😭😭’ she said.

She shared videos from the scene, after the snake was captured. The huge python was still alive as at that time.

See the videos

Toyin Lawani is a celebrated fashion designer in Lagos and runs her own company which includes a fashion academy. She is also involved in the tourist and hospitality industry.

