Tribal Bigotry: Did Peter Obi really deport non- Anambra indigenes in 2011???

As the political terrain gets messier, with accusations and counter accusations to and fro the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) and the Opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), ahead of the 2019 presidential elections, a lot of dirty linens have been taken out to wash in public.

The latest is the accusation by Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-rufai, that Peter Gregory Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, and the running mate to PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is a tribal bigot, who hounded non- indigenes out of his state, when he was governor.

Peter Obi has also been accused by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), of giving the Hausa community in his state, a hard time, during time as governor. It was said that the mosque at Onitsha was demolished on his orders, even when the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III visited, Obi allegedly snubbed him.

Obi, on his part has dismissed the allegations as mere lies by the ruling APC and the Kaduna state state governor, a tactics he says, they have employed to win the 2019 presidential elections.

The big question that has been on the lips of many Nigerians is, is Obi, truly what he is accused of being?

Here’s what we know

There are document to support the fact that Peter Obi, in 2011, deported beggars that came from Akwa Ibom and Ebonyi States. According to the reports, Obi did not like them, and as such, ordered that, about 29 of them be bundled out of the streets of Awka and Onitsha.

A report by Leadership, on December 4, 2011 showed that the Anambra government had issued a warning to street beggars(mostly children) to desist from the act, after a six-year-old beggar, identified as Goodnews Sunday, was hit in the jaw by an Okada rider.

Subsequently, 29 beggars(including children) were arrested in Awka and Onitsha , warned and repatriated back to their respective states of origin.