Truck driver gets married to his fiancée with his truck in Plateau (Photos)

A truck driver identified as Deshi Wutung Manaseh, got married to his fiancée, Patience, with his truck, last Saturday, in Plateau State.

The groom is seen all smiles in the photos as he and his elated lady rode in the truck after the wedding ceremony which was attended by family and friends.

Some friends of the newly wedded truck driver and his bride, have taken to social media to pen down congratulatory messages to him.

One wrote,

Congratulations to the number one young, educated tipper driver of Ptown Deshi Wutung Manaseh, aka Brazil and his bride on their wedding day. May God bless your new home.

Another wrote,

Congratulations to my friend and elder brother, Deshi Wutung Manaseh. May your new home come forth with good tidings and great blessings to humanity. Happy Married Life bro!

And another one,

What a humble wedding of the year……Congratulation to Mr & Mrs. Deshi Wutung Manaseh.

See photos below,