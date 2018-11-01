Twitter user narrates how she reacted to her mother-in-law testing her

“Testing” a bride-to-be before marriage is currently trending among Nigerian social media users after a lady narrated how she went to her boyfriend’s home and joined his mother to wash and cook goat meat only to later be given a meal without meat in it.

The tweet led to almost everyone sharing their opinion on social media and what they would do in a similar situation. Some called the lady out for not being humble enough to eat the meal without meat and they said it is a sign that she isn’t a wife material. Others praised her for refusing to be disrespected.

Some have gone on to share their personal experiences with being tested before marriage.

Atwitter user, Nwanyi Ngala shared her story on how she followed a guy to meet his parent and his mum tested her, in which she passed, but she ended up not getting married to the guy.

She wrote,

I've followed a guy to their house before and his mother tested me. I passed her test with flying colours. When she called me 8months later to ask why I refused to marry her son, I looked her dead in the eye and told her, I cannot marry into a poor family. God, it felt good. — Nwanyi Ngala (@tillytate20) November 1, 2018

“This woman saw me with my long ass acrylic and asked me to peel cassava, her young daughter told her I’ve long nails, she smirked. Well, I peeled the cassava, took it to be ground and before she woke up next day, I was frying garri. She approved but I was disappointed bigly.

“I was angry, because the first time, my bf brother came to my father’s house, the rumour was that they didn’t train me, I will be materialistic , I won’t be submissive. I pegged it as inferiority complex ,I didn’t know the whole family will start testing me. Very appalling.

“Let me correct some stuffs. 1) we didn’t break up cos of the testing. (It contributed) 2) she called me – asked me to come see her to talk about my refusal to marry her son 3) they weren’t poor, I found out later, she got cassava to test me.

“4) you can grind cassava today and fry it tomorrow. 5) I actually have a picture of this event, but I don’t care enough about twitter people to post it. so y’all can go off . And my friends on twitter have seen it. 6) I was young, present me today would never”.