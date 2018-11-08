Two Ladies Beg For Their Lives As They Are Stripped Naked And Tortured (Photos)

A gruesome video currently circulating online shows two ladies who were stripped naked and tortured by some unidentified men who locked them up in a room as they wept and begged for their lives.

According to a Facebook user identified as Francis who shared the report, the ladies in the video are victims of fake travel agencies which are in Nigeria, Ghana and other African countries as they promise better life to citizens abroad.

According to reports, some of the fake agencies will arrange the travel and necessary documents only to kill their clients on getting to their destination and remove their body parts which are later sold. Some of the agencies also assault and beat their clients or even use them as slaves after reaching the supposed promise land.

Few months ago, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) advised all intending travellers to stop patronising unregistered travel agencies.

The authority said this is due to the recent increase in reports of fraudulent practices by unregistered travel agencies.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) therefore reiterated that prospective passengers should do business only with travel agencies registered with the Regulatory Authority.