Two ladies found dead with organs harvested in Anambra

Two ladies were found dead with their body parts buried in Anambra by suspected ritualists. Their naked bodies were found along the expressway way after the federal Government college of education, Technical Umunze.

According to several reports, their tongue was also cut off. The police were invited to carry the bodies of the ladies. State PRO (Public Relations Officer), SP Haruna Momhammed said the bodies were carried to the General Hospital, Umunze. An autopsy revealed that the bodies injected poisonous substance.

“We took the bodies to General Hospital, Umunze. Autopsy revealed that the bodies appeared to have injected some poisonous substance” Haruna said. Some months ago, a 30-year-old woman was also found dead around Obieze village, Dunukofia local government area, Anambra.