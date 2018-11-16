News Feed, Trending

Two ladies found dead with organs harvested in Anambra

Two ladies were found dead with their body parts buried in Anambra by suspected ritualists. Their naked bodies were found along the expressway way after the federal Government college of education, Technical Umunze.

According to several reports, their tongue was also cut off. The police were invited to carry the bodies of the ladies. State PRO (Public Relations Officer), SP Haruna Momhammed said the bodies were carried to the General Hospital, Umunze. An autopsy revealed that the bodies injected poisonous substance.

 

“We took the bodies to General Hospital, Umunze. Autopsy revealed that the bodies appeared to have injected some poisonous substance” Haruna said. Some months ago, a 30-year-old woman was also found dead around Obieze village, Dunukofia local government area, Anambra.

 

 

 

You may also like

Tope Alabi And Her Husband Soji Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photo)

“I Found The One” Burna Boy Shares Loveup Photo With A Pretty Lady

Jennifer Lopez earns ₦723 Million for 20 minutes performance

Wife Omitted From Obituary After Killing Husband And Children In Benue (Photos)

Joke Silva And Olu Jacobs Celebrate 33rd Wedding Anniversary With Family Photo

Pre-wedding Photos Of Pretty, Curvy Lady With Her Husband-to-be

‘He Is Only Doing His Job’- Daddy Freeze Defends John Abayomi

100 level student buys Benz for his 16-year-old SS3 Girlfriend, an iPhone X Max, iWatch, in Abuja for her birthday (video)

Shock As Popular Monarch’s Palace, 30 Other Houses Are Razed In C-River Communal Clash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *