Two More APC House Of Representatives Members Officially Dump Party

Two more members of the All Progressives Congress in the House of Representatives have announced their exit from the ruling party.

At the plenary on Thursday, the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, read letters from Ahmed Abu (Niger State) and Stephen Olemija (Ondo State) announcing their defections to the Social Democratic Party and the Action Alliance, respectively.

They both blamed the conduct and outcome of the APC primaries in their respective states for their defections.

Abu specifically said the primaries conducted by the APC in Niger “has left a bitter pill in my mouth.”

