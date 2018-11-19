Trending, Uncategorized

Two Nigerian women spotted kissing at a wedding ceremony

Two Nigerian women have come under fire after a picture of them kissing was shared online.

According to reports, the women kissed each other publicly at the wedding event and even took pictures of their public display affection – not minding the outrage it would spark both online and offline.

Another woman at the wedding event was seen smiling as she encouraged the women to kiss (with tongues involved).

A Facebook user who lives in Akwa Ibom state and was a guest at the wedding – took to the social media platform to share the picture while condemning the women’s action considering the prohibition of such in Nigeria.




