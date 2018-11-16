News Feed

Two Reportedly Dead As Ikota Slum In Lekki Is Demolished By Unknown Persons (Photos)

Unknown gunmen earlier on Friday, stormed the Ikota slum in the Lekki area of Lagos and carried out demolition of the shanties in the area which resulted in the death of two people.

According to reports, the gunmen stormed the slum at about 9am on Friday November 16, and ordered the inhabitants to vacate their homes as they have been marked for demolition.

It was gathered that at about 9am, men with bulldozers moved into their community and started demolishing every structure in sight. Two of the residents reportedly died due to shock.

Ikota residents speaking on the demolition

While speaking to a correspondent, the chairman of the comminity, Eniafe Adesnaya said that he believes the Lagos state government is not aware of the demolition being carried out in their area.

As at the time of filing this report, the Lagos state government is yet to confirm if it authorized the demolition carried out on Friday morning . 

See more photos from the demolition below;

