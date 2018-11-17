News Feed

Two Suspected Cultists Arrested For Killing Female Student Over An Iphone In Bayelsa State

Miss Seiyefa Fred

The Bayelsa State Government has confirmed the arrest of two suspected cult members who were said to have killed Miss Seiyefa Fred during a robbery incident in Yenagoa on November 8, 2018. 

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Bayelsa State on Security, Boss Spero-Jack, said the two suspects linked to the murder of Seiyefa, 100 level student of Mathematics at the Niger Delta University, were apprehended by the Bayelsa State Vigilance Service on Friday. 

According to him, the two suspects, Junior Danumunabo, aged 20, from Nembe Local Government Area of the state and one Ezeago, were picked up at Amarata area at about 5am on Friday following investigation into the crime.

The suspected cultists

He said that the preliminary findings indicated that Ezeago was the leader of the gang, who gave the gun with which Seiyefa was killed, to Danumunabo.

He said that the suspects had been handed over to the Nigerian Police for further interrogation. The governor’s aide on security added that efforts were being intensified to ensure the arrest of all those involved in the murder of the NDU student. 


Spero-Jack said the state government would ensure that those who killed her and their counterparts, who constitute threat to the lives of innocent Bayelsans, are made to face the wrath of the law.

Also, the spokesperson of the state police command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of a locally made pistol.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Nigerians react to the news of 19-year-old boy who bought a Benz and iphone xMax for his 16-year-old girlfriend as birthday gift

BBNaija’s Nina Acquires A Second Car, A Multi-Thousand Naira Lexus SUV

Final year student allegedly tied to her bed, locked up and burnt to death by her jealous boyfriend

Beautiful photos from Annie Idibia’s 34th birthday dinner hosted by husband, 2Baba

Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos

I Became A Criminal To Satisfy My Wife – Armed Robbery Suspect Confesses (Photo)

‘Sperm Thief, Content Thief’ – Stella Blasts Linda Ikeji, Threatens To Leak Her ‘Dirty Secrets’

Christian Leaders Visit Buhari Inside Aso Rock…You Won’t Believe What They Told Him

Police Officer Leads Gang To Rob Delta Firm Of N30m In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *