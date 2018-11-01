Entertainment, News Feed

Tyler Perry is Done Playing Madea after 20 Years

It looks like Tyler Perry is done playing the iconic character Madea!

The 49-year-old actor and director in an interview on Bevy Smith‘s SiriusXM show on Monday said that he’s ready to “kill” off the hilarious grandmother character in 2019.

Jokingly, he said: It’s time for me to kill that old bi–h, I’m tired, man! I’m tired

Tyler who has portrayed the character everyone loves in over 20 movies, plays ad TV shows, first introduced her in the 1999 play I Can Do Bad All by Myself.

The director also revealed we will be saying goodbye to Madea in the upcoming movie A Madea Family Funeral – which is set to hit theatres in March 2019.

Adding: We gonna say goodbye in ’19. I just don’t want to be her age playing her, So, we’re going to say goodbye to her.

You may also like

“I get insulted anytime I go out,” — Nigerian model with tribal marks says

Police declare cook wanted for murdering popular Lagos chief, Ope Bademosi (Photos)

City People Magazine Honours Bambam With An Award (Photos)

Nigerian striker Brown Ideye buys a 2018 Rolls Royce Wraith for his 30th birthday (Photos)

Ex-Beauty Queen, Anita Iseghohi Announces The End Of Her 15 Years Relationship With Husband

I will divorce my wife if she goes for body massage — Tunde Ednut

‘My girlfriend looks fine outside the house but indoors she looks so ugly’ – Nigerian man cries out

NDANITV’S SKINNY GIRL IN TRANSIT IS BACK FOR SEASON 5 AND ITS LIT!

Lagos Socialite, Prettymike Kiss And Romance Sex Doll He Bought For His Birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *