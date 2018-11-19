News Feed

UBA refunds customer whose money was stolen from his account

In a rare act, never done by any bank before, United bank for Africa, UBA, refunded the funds of a middle aged man who was recently robbed of his entire fund, amounting to N247,000.00.

The man had earlier visited UBA Chevron branch office to complain about being robbed of his phone and requested that his account be blocked from fraudsters.
The man returned later to withdraw money, only to discover that his account had been wiped clean and be told that there were some other vital information that were not given and were necessary to block off his phone from the fraudsters.
The man demanded a refund from the bank, he said he worked so hard for the money. The man was so devastated that he collapsed in the bank and kept on saying “tell them, tell them, tell them to return my money”.

