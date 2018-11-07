Uncategorized

Uber driver calls out Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty over unpaid bill

An Uber driver identified as Victor Ogbogu, has taken to twitter to call out popular singer, Duncan Mighty over debt, after he allegedly refused to pay for his fare.

Victor Ogbogu revealed that Duncan Mighty has been owing him for two weeks now, after he promised to transfer him. He wrote;

According to Ogbogu, Duncan on getting to the airport, promised to transfer his bill to him as he claimed he did not have cash on him. Victor says he has since sent his account details to Duncan with texts and calls, appealing for his money but the singer is yet to pay him.

Duncan Mighty is yet to respond to his call out.

His tweet reads:

I’m an Uber driver and 2 weeks ago I picked up the big star Duncan Mighty at The Harvest on admiralty Way Lekki. I dropped him at the airport, he was in a hurry and he asked me to send my acc details to him, I did and he never credited me

I called and text but he never responded

Moments after making the post, Victor Ogbogu, then revealed that Duncan just made the payment, stating that the singer might have been too busy since. He wrote;

@THEAWAZI pls thank you so much, after the tweet, 15mins later he (Duncan Mighty) text me back and he has paid me. So apparently he was so busy and he forgot🙄😃

Tags

You may also like

‘Why I killed my childhood friend & pastor in his house’ – Arrested Evangelist discloses

Rick Ross welcomes a baby boy with his girlfriend Brianna Camille

I’m depressed by killings in Nigeria – President Buhari

You’re a thief if you dump music for politics – Brymo

Laura Ikeji speaks after getting free N500k from Billionaire, E-money

‘Welcome Keisha’ – Sheyman writes as he welcomes his second child

$1million Victoria’s Secret bra goes viral on Twitter

Nigerian man in trending ‘spell Buhari’ video gets help from well-meaning Nigerians

You’ll be shocked to see me sitting pretty beside God in Heaven – Bobrisky addresses his haters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *