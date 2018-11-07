Uber driver calls out Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty over unpaid bill

An Uber driver identified as Victor Ogbogu, has taken to twitter to call out popular singer, Duncan Mighty over debt, after he allegedly refused to pay for his fare.

Victor Ogbogu revealed that Duncan Mighty has been owing him for two weeks now, after he promised to transfer him. He wrote;

According to Ogbogu, Duncan on getting to the airport, promised to transfer his bill to him as he claimed he did not have cash on him. Victor says he has since sent his account details to Duncan with texts and calls, appealing for his money but the singer is yet to pay him.

Duncan Mighty is yet to respond to his call out.

His tweet reads:

I’m an Uber driver and 2 weeks ago I picked up the big star Duncan Mighty at The Harvest on admiralty Way Lekki. I dropped him at the airport, he was in a hurry and he asked me to send my acc details to him, I did and he never credited me

I called and text but he never responded

@Soundcity985FM I’m an Uber driver and 2 weeks ago I picked up the big star Duncan Mighty at The Harvest on admiralty Way Lekki. I dropped him at the airport, he was in a hurry and he asked me to send my acc details to him, I did and he never credited me — Victor ogbogu (@vicSenegal) November 6, 2018

Moments after making the post, Victor Ogbogu, then revealed that Duncan just made the payment, stating that the singer might have been too busy since. He wrote;

@THEAWAZI pls thank you so much, after the tweet, 15mins later he (Duncan Mighty) text me back and he has paid me. So apparently he was so busy and he forgot🙄😃