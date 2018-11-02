News Feed

Uber Driver Ends Trip With A Lady Who Says ‘God Forbid, He Can’t Be Her Husband’

An Uber Driver took to twitter to narrate how he ended a trip with a customer because he felt insulted.

According to him, the lady was asked if he was her husband and she replied “Uber driver, God forbid bad thing”.

The man who felt hurt, then told her he wasn’t going on the trip again.

He poured out his heart on twitter saying he has a job and this was just a side hustle. He also spoke about his wife working at one of the top banks, saying if people don’t respect themselves, he would help them.

