UEFA Nations League: Netherlands Beat World Champions, France, Then Relegate Germany

Netherlands now need just a draw from their clash with Germany on Sunday to confirm them as their group leader after dispatching World champions, France, 2-0 in their UEFA nations league tournament today, The Orange boys are second in their group on 6 points after just three games, while France are on 7 points after 4 games and Germany have just a solitary points from 3 matches.

The win against France today means that former World champions, Germany, can not finish above third position in their group and are as such relegated into league B.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and former Manchester United winger, Memphis Depay struck either side of each half to give the Orange boys their first victory over France in almost 10 years.