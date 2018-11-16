Football

UEFA Nations League: Netherlands Beat World Champions, France, Then Relegate Germany

Image result for netherlands vs france

Netherlands now need just a draw from their clash with Germany on Sunday to confirm them as their group leader after dispatching World champions, France, 2-0 in their UEFA nations league tournament today, The Orange boys are second in their group on 6 points after just three games, while France are on 7 points after 4 games and Germany have just a solitary points from 3 matches.

The win against France today means that former World champions, Germany, can not finish above third position in their group and are as such relegated into league B.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and former Manchester United winger, Memphis Depay struck either side of each half to give the Orange boys their first victory over France in almost 10 years.

You may also like

Former Chelsea Striker, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Reveals What The Blues Must Do To Close The Gap On ManCity

Netherlands 2 France 0: ‘That Depay Walk After The Goal Is A Movie’ – See What Fans Are Saying About This Depay’s Filthy Goal(Video)

Betting Tips: Brazil vs Uruguay

Here Is What Spain Coach, Luis Enrique, Has To Say About His Injury Time Lose To Croatia

Croatia 3 Spain2: Fans Lash At David De Gea For Conceding This ‘Stupid Goal’ Right At The Death(Video)

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 16TH NOVEMBER

Here Is How Football World Reacted To Wayne Rooney’s England Recall

Belgium 2 Iceland 0: Chelsea Fans Want Batshuayi Back In London After Netting A Brace

Belgium 2 Iceland 0: What Do You Think Of This ‘Defense Splitting Assist’ By Eden Hazard(Video)???

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *