“Una go kill me first” – Tobi reluctantly says as he refuses to reconcile with his former love interest Cee-C (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemates, Tobi and Cee-c are currently in Dubai for the One Africa Music Fest.

They were close to being reconciled recently but the former certainly didn’t want it and he has got fans’ tongues wagging.

In a new video making the rounds online, show promoter, Paul Okoye was seen trying to bring the former love interests together but Tobi was reluctant as he said he’d rather die than be reconciled with CeeC.

In the video, Paul holds on to CeeC and then tries to hold Tobi too as to bring them closer to each other but Tobi is seen removing himself from Paul’s arms as he walks away saying,

Oga Paul, I no gree this one, una go kill me first”

