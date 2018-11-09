Football

Unai Emery Leads Gunners Reactions To Welbeck Injury

Arsenal safely secured their qualification for the last 32 of the Europa League with two matches left to be played after their goaless draw at home to Sporting CP yesterday. They didn’t just make it to the next round of the competition alone, they also lost their striker,Danny Welbeck.

The former  Manchester United striker was carried off on a stretcher in the 25th minutes in what appeared to be a serious knee injury. It still remains sketchy how long he would spend on the sideline as we still await official statement for Arsenal concerning the injury.

However, the Gunners boss, Unai Emery, has led a series of Arsenal players to wish the England International a quick recovery via twitter handle.

What they are saying:

 

You may also like

Arsenal 0 Sporting 0: Gunners Fans Single Out Ramsey And Mkhitaryan For Blames After Sporting CP Stalemate

BETTING TIPS: LIST OF TEAMS THAT WOULD PLAY HIGH NUMBERS OF CORNER KICKS THIS WEEKEND

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 10 ODDS FOR TODAY: 9TH NOVEMBER

Kovacic Reaction To Chelsea Passage To Europa Round Of 32 ‘With Two Matches To Spare’ Would Leave You Proud As A Fan

Here Is How Chelsea Coach, Maurizio Sarri, Reacted To Giroud’s First Goal Under His Tutelage

Oliver Giroud Send Chelsea To Europa Round Of 32 With ‘First Ever Goal’ For Maurizio Sarri

Juventus 1 Manutd 2: Juan Mata Reveals What He Told His Team Mates Before Going On To Take The Free Kick

Here Is What Marouane Fellaini Has To Say About Their Win Against Juventus

Juventus 1 Manutd 2: ‘Jose Mourinho’s Celebration’ – Do You Think He Went To Far Or He Was Just Passionate About The Win??? (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *