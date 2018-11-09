Unai Emery Leads Gunners Reactions To Welbeck Injury

Arsenal safely secured their qualification for the last 32 of the Europa League with two matches left to be played after their goaless draw at home to Sporting CP yesterday. They didn’t just make it to the next round of the competition alone, they also lost their striker,Danny Welbeck.

The former Manchester United striker was carried off on a stretcher in the 25th minutes in what appeared to be a serious knee injury. It still remains sketchy how long he would spend on the sideline as we still await official statement for Arsenal concerning the injury.

However, the Gunners boss, Unai Emery, has led a series of Arsenal players to wish the England International a quick recovery via twitter handle.

What they are saying:

One more big reason to fight and win next Sunday. All the @Arsenal with you. Hope to see your smile and energy soon, Danny! pic.twitter.com/ycjQ4YIZ5L — Unai Emery (@UnaiEmery_) November 8, 2018