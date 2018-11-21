Unbelievable: See The Original LASU Certificate Found At ‘Suya’ Spot In Lagos (Photo)

The original certificate belonging to one Abisoye Azeez Oluwaseun, a graduate of the Lagos State University (LASU), has been found.

According to information by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the certificate was “almost being used to wrap ‘suya’ in Epe”.

The certificate showed that Abisoye graduated with a Second Class (Upper Division) degree in Chemical and Polymer Engineering in 2008.

LASTMA announced the discovery of the certificate on Tuesday night via a tweet that read: “This original certificate was found in a suya spot and was almost being used to wrap suya in Epe. If you know anybody bearing Abisoye Azeez Oluwaseun, please contact us. Thank you Lagos.”

