University Student Surprises 16-year-old Girlfriend With A Benz, iWatch & iPhone X Max In Abuja (Video)

A 19-year-old teenage man identified as Zubairu, who is based in Abuja and is said to be a 100-level-student, has been trailed with mixed reactions after a video of his shocking surprise gesture, made to his girlfriend emerged on social media.

The young man is currently causing a stir online after he surprised his girlfriend, identified simply as Nihat, with a Mercedes Benz, iWatch and an iPhone X Max for her 16th birthday. 

It was gathered that the guy’s girlfriend is said to be an SS3 secondary school student in the federal capital territory, Abuja.

Watch the video from the surprise car presentation below;

