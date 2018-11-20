Unknown gunmen kidnap Plateau monarch

The Plateau State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the kidnap of

the paramount ruler of Dorock kingdom of Shandam Local Government Area of the State by unknown gunmen.

The confirmation was made by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Mathias Terna Tyopev.

Tyopev said, “On the 19/11/2018 at about 22:00 hours, the Plateau State Police Command, Jos received an information that unknown gunmen stormed the residence of ‘the Longdorock’ HRH Engr. David Isah Dongbam, the Second Class Chief of Dorock Kingdom of Shandam Local Government Area of Plateau State and Kidnapped him to unknown destination.”

“After the receipt of the information, the Command immediately formed a search and rescue team which is working assiduously to rescue the Paramount Ruler unhurt.

“The Command shall update members of the public as soon as new information crops in please,” the PPRO assured.