Unless I Marry Within A Year, I Will Share 2Baba With You – Toke Makinwa Teases Annie Idibia

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has jokingly ‘revealed’ her desire to marry popular singer, 2face (2Baba), who is also the husband of actress, Annie Idibia.

While sending Annie, birthday wishes via her verified Instagram handle, Toke joked that if she doesn’t get married within a year, she would be sharing Annie’s.

Annie Idibia

She said, “Happy birthday most beautiful, such a stunner. My fellow comrade, It’s so beautiful to watch you blossom and become so much more my love, my senior wife #forreal as you know say I don give am one more year, if I no find husband, I’m coming to share yours after all God shared his only son with us all, don’t be stingy, shareeeeeeeeeeeee love you Annie boo.”

Annie celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. 2face and Annie attended Toke Makinwa’s birthday party recently.

See a screenshot of her page below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria