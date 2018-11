Some hours ago, a certain US-based Nigerian singer named King Hollywood, accused Bobrisky allegedly scamming him, Bibrisky slammed his claims and then shared his part of the story.

Bobrisky said that King Hollywood only paid him N50K to promote his music on SnapChat which he did.

Now to dispute Bobrisky’s claim, King Hollywood shared screenshots to prove that it was N100K that was paid to the popular Nigerian crossdresser.