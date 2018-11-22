US Model, Blac Chyna Launching Her Skin-lightening Cream In Lagos, Here’s What To Know About It (Photos)

American model and reality TV star, Angela Renée White, popularly known as Blac Chyna, is set to storm the city of Lagos on Sunday to launch a face cream “Whitenicious” which reportedly ‘brightens, lightens without bleaching skin out’.

The former stripper’s latest product which is a collaboration with a beauty brand owned by Cameroonian pop star, Dencia, is a $250 per jar product called “Whitenicious x Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream”.

The reality TV star and mother of one, who shared the news about the event, said that it will be launched on Sunday in Ikeja at a shopping event tagged ‘Whiteniecious X Blac Chyna Collection’.

She wrote: “Lagos Nigeria, join me at the first official launch of my face cream this Sunday November 25th at the Whitenicious store from 1-5PM. Everyone is invited,”

What to know about the product

According to the makers, the jar of the skin-lightening cream is handcrafted with Real Swarovski crystals.

Whitenicious says the cream helps renew skin texture, hydrates and helps retain luminosity, gives a temporary lift and helps restore firmness and elasticity.

The cream is also said to “help revitalise skin’s hydration, restore younger-looking contours, preserve skin texture and tone, reduce the visibility and intensity of age spots, improve the appearance of dull, discoloured skin, visibly stamping out unevenness to leave the complexion illuminated”.

Reactions

When blasted on Instagram by @Chakabars, on why she decided to exploit women in Nigeria by selling the bleaching cream to them, the maker of the product, Dencia, who is also a singer, wrote a lenghty piece on her page to blast her critic, and threw more light on the product.

She wrote: “This is what kills me when it comes to black people in America, these fake woke men and women using people to make money, they end up brainwashing people, in the name of charity they travel world, rape and molest young children.

@chakabars let me school ur ignorant woke ass but first don’t u ever in ur life THREATEN me, don’t let this pink cars and blonde hair fool u cuz I’ll drag u from these calabasas streets all the way to Africa with no conscience.

@whitenicious @darkliciouscosmetics @envydiacosmetics @monangebebe Are brands created in America, made in America, registered in America and pay taxes in America that help men and women in America, u want to create the fake Nigerian narrative because ur fake woke ass wants ur dumb followers to think what it’s not.

Chyna is going to Nigeria to host parties and we launched a face cream and we are doing launches around the world not not Nigeria so again u can’t even do simple research but you swear u are woke. The collaboration Is a face cream that many brands sell more expensive, I don’t see you taking about la mer, la prairie, L’Oréal and I can go on and on but as a black man all you heffas do is discredit black women, black women who birth u, raised and supported you, @whitenicious IS organic, help women around the world and oh 70% of our clients are the hood people you think will come for me so you may wanna find other goons.

Whitenicious is hand made in California, paraben free, hydroquinone free, Mercury free I can go on and on, why don’t you promote @darkliciouscosmetics ? Oh nvm it won’t give ur dumb ignorant ass the free press, people like you aren’t different from Jim Jones’s of the world, lie and brain wash people to extort money from them and sell your narrative, what is your job? What do you do to raise money to go around the world fake helping people? Oh you beg from others?

People like u aren’t the change the world needs, you lie and exploit people, I’m African born and raised,well traveled and when I look at your page I feel bad for your followers, u misinform and lie to them, a simple search will tell u a lot of Whitenicious and where it started.Fake Ass #ByeIdiot.”

