Ushebebe & wife celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

On Friday, November 23, popular Nigerian comedian Ushbebe took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his fifth wedding anniversary. He celebrated five years of marital bliss by sharing several posts of him with his beautiful wife, Annette.

Ushebebe took to his Instagram page to share some of their romantic moments together. Sharing the pictures he wrote;

5 years ago when we chop kiss for reception,u grab my head as if to say baba that ur pink lips I wan munch am today…

Five Years Dun waka we still Dey carry go 😘

Ushbebe, who is also an actor shared a picture from his introduction ceremony and also a portrait of him with Annette on their wedding day.

See pictures below;