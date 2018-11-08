Vera Sidika taunts ex-boyfriend, Otile Brown who begged her for a Mercedes by buying same car for her new boy toy

Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika made news recently after she broke up with singer, Otile Brown and exposed him after he asked her for financial assistance to buy himself a Mercedes Benz.

She announced on Instagram that they were no longer together just two days after they reconciled after breaking up. She also accused him of extorting her during their relationship.

Following speculations that she has moved on with Tanzanian model, Calisah, Vera appears to have confirmed the relationship as she took to her her page to show off the new Mercedes whip she bought him.

Sharing the photos, she captioned it,

I always keep promises.

Hope you love your new car @calisah

Photos below,