Veteran actor, Pawpaw reacts to rumours that he is dating Nina

Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme popularly known as pawpaw has knocked out rumours of him dating reality TV star Nina. According to him, the photo of the duo that went viral was taken on the set of a new movie, Tribune reports.

The veteran actor noted that he was not bothered about the reactions the visual had generated. Instead, he was interested in projecting his latest work, Babysitter

He added that nothing could distract him from focusing on the next phase of the movie production.

“I careless about what people say about me and Nina, especially those that have begun to spread rumours of what is not true; we have just completed my latest where I featured her and other notable artistes.

“This is not new and it can never distract me from my passion. So, I want my fans not to be distracted or misled. Instead, they should be on the lookout for my latest work, Babysitter, which will be so fascinating,” he said.

According the Pawpaw, who promised that the movie will be another blockbuster, the movie is centered on “a semi illiterate house help and a male babysitter faced with onerous task of saving the life of the only child their boss and his wife that die in an auto-accident, and also heir to his empire from the hands of his brother and toxic wife in his life. Matters are made worse when the babysitter was kidnapped.”