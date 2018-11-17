News Feed

Veteran Actors, Joke Silva And Olu Jacobs Celebrate 33rd Wedding Anniversary With Family Photo

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs are celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary today, November 16th.

Silva and Jacobs are two of the most successful Nollywood stars. Not only are the couple veteran actors, they are also among the most respected thespians in Nigeria whose enduring love story has been a reference for many people, celebrities and fans alike.

To celebrate their anniversary, Joke Silva took to her Instagram page to share a family photo and follow it up with some loving words.

Below is the photo she shared:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Govs Earn Over N600,000, Not N500,000 – Investigation

2019: Atiku, Saraki, Secondus, PDP Govs Hold Crucial Meeting

University Student Surprises 16-year-old Girlfriend With A Benz, iWatch & iPhone X Max In Abuja (Video)

Stop Dragging Equality With Your Husband – Policewoman, Dolapo Badmus Advises Feminists

Barca Star, Dembele Sued By Former Landlord

Jennifer Lopez Earns N727 Million For 20 Minutes Performance

Lagos Wife Cries Out As Husband Batters Her For Refusing To Give Him Oral S*x (Photos)

Defection Tsunami Hits Cross River APC, As Ita Giwa, BoT Member, Ex-Envoy, Others Join PDP

‘I Exposed My Underwear To Attract Ex-US President, Bill Clinton’s Attention’ – Monica Lewinsky Reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *