Veteran actors Joke Silva & Olu Jacobs celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs are celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary today, November 16th.

Silva and Jacobs are two of the most successful Nollywood stars. Not only are the couple veteran actors, they are also among the most respected thespians in Nigeria whose enduring love story has been a reference for many people, celebrities and fans alike.

To celebrate their anniversary, Joke Silva took to her Instagram page to share a family photo and follow it up with some loving words.

She penned the following loving words:

“33 years and counting…for all we are and all we have achieved.. so far…thank you Lord. It’s all by Your Grace.

“Happy Wedding anniversary Oludotun Baiyewun…King of my Heart”




