Veteran Actress, Sola Sobowale dazzles in modern red iro and buba

Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale who is presently making headlines for her outstanding role in Kemi Adetiba’s latest movie project titled ‘King of boys’, took to her Instagram Page to share some new photos of herself, adorned in a red modern iro and buba for a recent owambe in an undisclosed location.

Sharing the photos she wrote

Ejoooo, mo fine.
Remember to appreciate yourself EVERYday.

See photos below ;

